Dr. Virginia Forney, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Forney works at Dermatology Affiliates (Buckhead) in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.