Overview

Dr. Virginia Graicerstein, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry|NYU School of Dentistry.



Dr. Graicerstein works at Torrington Dental Care in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.