Overview

Dr. Virginia Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Allen Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.