Dr. Virginia Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Allen Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center520 Charter Blvd Ste 100, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 477-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind, professional, knowledgable and thorough. Could not ask for a better Doctor.
About Dr. Virginia Hall, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Dermatology
