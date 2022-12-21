Dr. Virginia Kinsella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Kinsella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Virginia Kinsella, MD
Dr. Virginia Kinsella, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Kinsella's Office Locations
Plano East3705 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-3577Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a follow up visit for an ongoing oncological issue. As always offices are clean, help is efficient which makes the wait tolerable! I had an issue with getting my prescription refilled and the staff stayed on top of it until I received my order. I appreciated that!
About Dr. Virginia Kinsella, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841289667
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Unity Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinsella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinsella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinsella has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinsella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kinsella speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsella.
