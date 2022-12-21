Overview of Dr. Virginia Kinsella, MD

Dr. Virginia Kinsella, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Kinsella works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.