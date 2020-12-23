Dr. Virginia Klair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Klair, MD
Overview of Dr. Virginia Klair, MD
Dr. Virginia Klair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alamosa, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Conejos County Hospital, Gunnison Valley Hospital, Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Parkview Medical Center, Rio Grande Hospital and San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Klair's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Eye Center Inc. A Colorado Provider Network2509 Main St, Alamosa, CO 81101 Directions (504) 831-5027
Milauskas Eye Institute555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 101E, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 327-1561Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 72057 Dinah Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-3937
Salida Office515 E 1st St, Salida, CO 81201 Directions (719) 539-3581
Hospital Affiliations
- Conejos County Hospital
- Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Medical Center
- Rio Grande Hospital
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. Diagnosed problem on first visit, missed by two other Opthomologist.
About Dr. Virginia Klair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881644003
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- John A. Moran Eye Center, University Of Utah
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- California State Polytechnic University
- Ophthalmology
