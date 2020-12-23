See All Ophthalmologists in Alamosa, CO
Dr. Virginia Klair, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (363)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Virginia Klair, MD

Dr. Virginia Klair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alamosa, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Conejos County Hospital, Gunnison Valley Hospital, Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Parkview Medical Center, Rio Grande Hospital and San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Klair works at Rocky Mountain Eye Center in Alamosa, CO with other offices in Palm Springs, CA, Rancho Mirage, CA and Salida, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Eye Center Inc. A Colorado Provider Network
    2509 Main St, Alamosa, CO 81101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 831-5027
  2. 2
    Milauskas Eye Institute
    555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 101E, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 327-1561
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    72057 Dinah Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-3937
  4. 4
    Salida Office
    515 E 1st St, Salida, CO 81201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 539-3581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conejos County Hospital
  • Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
  • Parkview Medical Center
  • Rio Grande Hospital
  • San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Corneal Diseases
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 363 ratings
    Patient Ratings (363)
    5 Star
    (293)
    4 Star
    (27)
    3 Star
    (18)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Virginia Klair, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881644003
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Internship
    • John A. Moran Eye Center, University Of Utah
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • California State Polytechnic University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
