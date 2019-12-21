Dr. Virginia Klimek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Klimek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Virginia Klimek, MD
Dr. Virginia Klimek, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
They frequently treat conditions like Bone Marrow Biopsy, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klimek's Office Locations
- 1 480 Red Hill Rd Fl 2, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klimek is warm and considerate. She understands the best approach for her patients and executes her treatment plans flawlessly. "I want my patients to live in a normal life after leaving from the hospital", as she said in an intro video. It is a huge commitment after going through intense procedures for a leukemia patient, and she delivered her promise. I don't know what else one could possibly expect from a doctor.
About Dr. Virginia Klimek, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1992776785
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klimek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klimek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klimek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klimek has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klimek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimek.
