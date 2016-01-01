Overview of Dr. Virginia Lee, MD

Dr. Virginia Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Whittier, CA.



Dr. Lee works at Virginia L Lee MD Inc in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.