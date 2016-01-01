Dr. Virginia Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Virginia Lee, MD
Dr. Virginia Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Whittier, CA.
Virginia L Lee MD Inc14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 215, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 698-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Virginia Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Minnan
- 1740224229
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Minnan.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
