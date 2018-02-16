Dr. Virginia Lolley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Lolley, MD
Overview of Dr. Virginia Lolley, MD
Dr. Virginia Lolley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Lolley works at
Dr. Lolley's Office Locations
Main Office1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 325-8620
Alabama Lions Sight Convervation700 18th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 325-8620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. lolley is absolutely wonderful.; she took excellent care of me and my husband. Yes, I will recommend her to all my friends who have eye problems. I am grateful for her expertise, her courteous manner. She is a 5 out of 5. Dr. Virginia Lolley has been a blessing.
About Dr. Virginia Lolley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1477556991
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lolley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lolley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lolley works at
Dr. Lolley has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lolley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lolley speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lolley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lolley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lolley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lolley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.