Dr. Macatangay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginia Macatangay, MD
Overview of Dr. Virginia Macatangay, MD
Dr. Virginia Macatangay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Macatangay's Office Locations
- 1 3635 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-7230
Y A Anesthesia Pain Management Pllc3930 Richmond Ave Ste 101, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-7230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Virginia Macatangay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1235293911
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macatangay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macatangay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macatangay speaks Italian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Macatangay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macatangay.
