Overview

Dr. Virginia McIntosh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. McIntosh works at Unimed Health Systems in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.