Dr. Virginia Merritt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Merritt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
Dr. Merritt works at
Locations
1
Framingham Psychiatric63 Fountain St Ste 402, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 872-4813
2
Massachusetts Psychiatric Services LLC258 Main St, Sturbridge, MA 01566 Directions (508) 418-6888
3
Mohan Virani Dental LLC128 Main St Ste 3, Sturbridge, MA 01566 Directions (508) 418-6888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Virginia Merritt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891804555
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Merritt works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
