Dr. Virginia Mitchell, DDS
Dr. Virginia Mitchell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Centereach, NY. They completed their residency with James J. Peters Va Medical Center
Dr. Mitchell works at
Virginia M. Mitchell, DDS14 Market St, Centereach, NY 11720 Directions (631) 590-8616
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
Dr Mitchell was overall one of the best dentists I've had--she gave me a very through cleaning, and shared lots of new dental information with me. I'm walking away with a better understanding of my dental health, and very clean teeth!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1346394319
- James J. Peters Va Medical Center
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
