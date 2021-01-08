Dr. Virginia Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Virginia Reddy, MD
Dr. Virginia Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0700
Rheumatology Associates - Grapevine1643 Lancaster Dr Ste 202, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 540-0700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is the best doctor I’ve ever had, if you look at her credentials they’re amazing. She works with you she explains everything she takes time.
About Dr. Virginia Reddy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477638153
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.