Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD

Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Stark-Vance works at Virginia Stark-vance MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stark-Vance's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Stark-vance MD
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B238, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-2622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 24, 2021
    No one is ever ready for the "C" word. My heart doctor recommended Dr Stark-Vance as being who he would go to for any cancer treatment. I am so glad we listened to him as Dr. Stark-Vance makes this process so much easier. Our first visit with her lasted for over 3 hours during which she answered every question we had. How many doctors do you know that will take that much time with you? Her practice is small but she is always available to answer any questions. She is a true professional and has been in the cancer business for many years. She treated me for lung cancer (contained) and I took my chemo treatments in her office. Her medical assistant is great and made the chemo treatments easier than I imagined. Thanks to Dr Stark-Vance, I am now cancer-free.
    Tom Bates — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Dutch, French, German and Spanish
    • 1861443483
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute
    • Georgetown University
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virginia Stark-Vance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark-Vance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stark-Vance has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stark-Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stark-Vance works at Virginia Stark-vance MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stark-Vance’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark-Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark-Vance.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark-Vance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark-Vance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

