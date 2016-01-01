Overview of Dr. Virginia Su, MD

Dr. Virginia Su, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Su works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

