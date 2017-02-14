Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD
Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
Virginia E Swanson MD17791 Fjord Dr NE Ste J-160, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor you will ever find. Protective and loyal to her patients once you've established care. Straightforward. She really assesses you during your visits and you'd never even know it. 5 stars all the day long!
About Dr. Virginia Swanson, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1508875865
Education & Certifications
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
