Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virginia Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Taylor, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
1
Eastern Dermatology & Pathology420 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-4124
2
Easterm Dermatology PA1840 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570 Directions (252) 223-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor has been my dermatologist for several years. During office visits she takes her time, gives explanations and directions clearly, and is a great diagnostician. I have complete trust in her opinions.
About Dr. Virginia Taylor, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1720288442
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.