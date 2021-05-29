See All Dermatologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Virginia Taylor, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Virginia Taylor, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.

Dr. Taylor works at EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY DERMATOLOGY in Greenville, NC with other offices in Newport, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eastern Dermatology & Pathology
    420 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-4124
    Easterm Dermatology PA
    1840 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 223-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Acne
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Acne

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Warts
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Black Eye
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Genital Warts
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2021
    Dr. Taylor has been my dermatologist for several years. During office visits she takes her time, gives explanations and directions clearly, and is a great diagnostician. I have complete trust in her opinions.
    — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Virginia Taylor, MD

    Dermatology
    1720288442
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.