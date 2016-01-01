Dr. Virginia Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Vaughan, MD
Overview of Dr. Virginia Vaughan, MD
Dr. Virginia Vaughan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations
Vitality Wellness & Aesthetics1227 E 9Th St, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 418-3314
Vitality Wellness & Aesthetics5740 NW 135th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 896-9283
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Virginia Vaughan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952320715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
