Dr. Virginia Wagner, MD
Overview of Dr. Virginia Wagner, MD
Dr. Virginia Wagner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center1315 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Virginia Wagner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1588684609
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester|University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
