Dr. Viriato Fiallo, MD
Overview of Dr. Viriato Fiallo, MD
Dr. Viriato Fiallo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Fiallo works at
Dr. Fiallo's Office Locations
Sc Orthopedics of New England PC401 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 737-8328
Weight Management - Springfield175 Carew St Ste 110, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 737-8328
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Viriato Fiallo, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326015983
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiallo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiallo works at
Dr. Fiallo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.