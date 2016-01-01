Overview of Dr. Viriato Fiallo, MD

Dr. Viriato Fiallo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Fiallo works at Sc Orthopedics of New England PC in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.