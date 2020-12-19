Dr. Virind Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virind Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Virind Gupta, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their residency with Iowa Lutheran Hospital
Locations
Bee Ridge Family Practice4541 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 371-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. G was and is knowledgeable, caring and takes time to explain mine and my family’s treatment plan. Sometimes there is a wait but that’s because you know he’s doing the same with his other patients. I would and have recommended him to anyone. His office staff is as friendly and welcoming as they are knowledgeable.
About Dr. Virind Gupta, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1154436889
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- Obesity Medicine
