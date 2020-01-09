See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at The Skin Center of San Antonio, PLLC in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin Center of San Antonio, PLLC
    10007 Huebner Rd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 268-4941
  2. 2
    The Skin Center of San Antonio
    134 Menger Spgs # 1210, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 268-4941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Dermatitis
Rosacea

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 09, 2020
    This doctor is very caring and compassionate and I'm so grateful to her and her staff. She truly cares about her patients. She is a breath of fresh air
    Diana norris — Jan 09, 2020
    About Dr. Virnalisis Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194735290
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Of Pr Dermatology
    Internship
    • U Hosp Mc
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
