Overview of Dr. Visal Nga, DO

Dr. Visal Nga, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Nga works at Dr. Visal Nga in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.