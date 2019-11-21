Overview

Dr. Visalakshi Vallury, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Vallury works at Medical & Surgical Clinic of Irving in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.