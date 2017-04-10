Overview of Dr. Vishal Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Vishal Aggarwal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Elite Medical Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Fever along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.