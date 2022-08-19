See All Cardiologists in Dublin, GA
Dr. Vishal Agrawal, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Dublin, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vishal Agrawal, MD

Dr. Vishal Agrawal, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Dublin, GA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Dr. Agrawal works at Pulmonology, Sleep, Asthma and Allergy Center of Dublin in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agrawal's Office Locations

    Pulmonology, Sleep, Asthma and Allergy Center of Dublin
    105 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 291-3181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Bronchiectasis
Emphysema
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Lung Nodule
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Study
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thoracentesis
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Asthma in Adults
Autoimmune Diseases
Biopsy
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breath Testing
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiolitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cryptococcosis
Cystic Fibrosis
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy
Influenza (Flu)
Intubation
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Mechanical Ventilation
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Occupational Lung Diseases
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Function Test
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Management
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Spirometry
Swine Flu
Thrombosis
Tuberculosis
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr Agarwal has a great bedside manner. His doctor associates are the same- very caring and smart. I highly recommend this practice.
    Patti McDaniel — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Vishal Agrawal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1902995178
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Residency
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Internship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vishal Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal works at Pulmonology, Sleep, Asthma and Allergy Center of Dublin in Dublin, GA. View the full address on Dr. Agrawal’s profile.

    Dr. Agrawal has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agrawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

