Dr. Vishal Bhalani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Bhalani works at Advanced Urology Johns Creek in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.