Overview

Dr. Vishal Bhatia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick.



Dr. Bhatia works at Ascension Medical Group Rheumatology Bellemeade Office Building in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.