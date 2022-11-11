Overview

Dr. Vishal Datta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Meritus Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. Datta works at Endocrine Associates EPM-Collegeville in Collegeville, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

