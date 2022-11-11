See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Collegeville, PA
Dr. Vishal Datta, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (175)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vishal Datta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Meritus Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.

Dr. Datta works at Endocrine Associates EPM-Collegeville in Collegeville, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Associates EPM-Collegeville
    100 Market St Ste 200, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 997-9441
  2. 2
    Endocrine Associates EPM-KOP
    210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 997-9441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hypoglycemia
Iodine Deficiency
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Turner Syndrome

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 175 ratings
Patient Ratings (175)
5 Star
(160)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 11, 2022
He was my doctor when he practiced in Hagerstown Maryland.after over 10 years of searching. I found my perfect doctor. He saved my life .It's been a long time. But wish he wasn't 4 hours away. He's the only doctor that understands the thyroid and cared. Please move closer to maryland I NEED you
Karen Miller — Nov 11, 2022
Photo: Dr. Vishal Datta, MD
About Dr. Vishal Datta, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1982654489
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NYU Sch Med
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Meritus Medical Center
  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vishal Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Datta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Datta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Datta has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Datta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

175 patients have reviewed Dr. Datta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Datta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Datta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

