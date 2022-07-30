Overview

Dr. Vishal Gandotra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dayanand Med College and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gandotra works at VISHAL GANDOTRA, MD INC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.