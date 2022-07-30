Dr. Vishal Gandotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Gandotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Gandotra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dayanand Med College and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gandotra works at
Locations
-
1
Vishal Gandotra,md5701 W Charleston Blvd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 750-0313
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandotra?
Dr Gandoltra is kind, considerate and thorough. Very intelligent and when talking to him I never feel rushed. Great office staff too!
About Dr. Vishal Gandotra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1336137603
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital/University Medical Center
- Atlantic City Med Center
- Dayanand Med College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandotra works at
Dr. Gandotra has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandotra speaks Hindi and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.