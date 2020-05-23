Overview

Dr. Vishal Ghevariya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Castro Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.



Dr. Ghevariya works at Gastroenterology Specialists Medical Group, Inc. in Castro Valley, CA with other offices in Hayward, CA and San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.