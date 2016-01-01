See All Family Doctors in Chino, CA
Dr. Vishal Govil, DO

Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Vishal Govil, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. 

Dr. Govil works at Renaissance Radiology in Chino, CA with other offices in Glendora, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chino Valley Medical Center
    5451 Walnut Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 464-8600
    Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
    250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 216-6415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
  • Greater El Monte Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Muscle Weakness
Disability Evaluation
VAP Lipid Testing
Muscle Weakness
Disability Evaluation
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Vishal Govil, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851751853
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Govil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Govil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

