Dr. Vishal Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Goyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Barbara Cardiovascular Medical Group Inc.2400 Bath St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goyal was recommended by my wise primary doctor. After a couple visits with Dr. Goyal it's understandable he is expert in his field - he listens carefully and practices with love of medicine and helping patients, instead of a focus of maximizing income or marketing an ego.
About Dr. Vishal Goyal, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962679829
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- UCSD
