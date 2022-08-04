Overview

Dr. Vishal Goyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Goyal works at Santa Barbara Cardiovascular in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.