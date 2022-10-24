Dr. Vishal Gujral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gujral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Gujral, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishal Gujral, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Gujral works at
Locations
-
1
Sacred Heart Medical Group3754 Highway 90 Ste 200, Milton, FL 32571 Directions (559) 625-9055
-
2
Sacred Heart Medical Group Cardiology of Milton5992 Berryhill Rd Ste 302, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 416-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
East to talk to
About Dr. Vishal Gujral, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1710127006
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine

Dr. Gujral has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gujral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gujral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gujral.
