See All Interventional Cardiologists in Kalamazoo, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Three Rivers Health.

Dr. Gupta works at Borgess Heart Institute in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Borgess Heart Institute
    1717 Shaffer St Ste 232, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital
  • Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital
  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health
  • Three Rivers Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2021
    A big thumbs up for Dr. Gupta!! He has amazing bedside manners and takes his time to listen to me. He answered all our questions and explained the procedures throughly. I am very happy with my experience and I 100% recommend him.
    Jerome — Dec 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861507824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Mo-Columbia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mich St U-Kalamazoo Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital|Mich St U-Kalamazoo Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Borgess Heart Institute in Kalamazoo, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

