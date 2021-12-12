Overview

Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Gupta works at Borgess Heart Institute in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.