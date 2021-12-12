Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Three Rivers Health.
Locations
Borgess Heart Institute1717 Shaffer St Ste 232, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
A big thumbs up for Dr. Gupta!! He has amazing bedside manners and takes his time to listen to me. He answered all our questions and explained the procedures throughly. I am very happy with my experience and I 100% recommend him.
About Dr. Vishal Gupta, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861507824
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Columbia
- Mich St U-Kalamazoo Ctr
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Mich St U-Kalamazoo Ctr
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
