Dr. Vishal Kalavadia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalavadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Kalavadia, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Kalavadia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Danville, IL.
Dr. Kalavadia works at
Locations
-
1
North Vermilion Family Dental3607 N Vermilion St Ste 4, Danville, IL 61832 Directions (217) 293-7162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalavadia?
About Dr. Vishal Kalavadia, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1679828883
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalavadia accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kalavadia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kalavadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalavadia works at
Dr. Kalavadia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalavadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalavadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalavadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.