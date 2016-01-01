Dr. Vishal Kapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Kapur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vishal Kapur, MD
Dr. Vishal Kapur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Kapur works at
Dr. Kapur's Office Locations
-
1
Jasty, Manvar and Abayev Medical Practice9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 101E, Brooklyn, NY 11236 DirectionsMonday11:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Morningside440 W 114th St Ste 220, New York, NY 10025 DirectionsThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Diabetes At Mount Sinai Doctors Jackson Heights3722 82nd St # 2FLOOR, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
-
4
Bensonhurst Office6414 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions
-
5
Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens240 Williboughby St Ste 10F, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
-
6
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery At the Mount Sinai Hospital1190 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapur?
About Dr. Vishal Kapur, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730383308
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kapur using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapur works at
Dr. Kapur has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.