Overview of Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD

Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Elgin, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.