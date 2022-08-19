Overview

Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Mehta works at Mehta Obesity Center in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.