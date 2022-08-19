Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Mehta Obesity Center800 Bunn Dr Ste 303, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 301-4767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta and his staff are amazing. The amount of care before, during & after my procedure is unmatched. Dr. Mehta walked me through my process thoroughly and answered all of my questions!
About Dr. Vishal Mehta, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
