Dr. Vishal Parikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Vishal Parikh, MD
Dr. Vishal Parikh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
- 1 1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 800, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Directions (314) 367-1181
Midwest Retina Inc.6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 339-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, took me as an emergency detached retina and did an outstanding job. Great follow up care which reflected concern for any questions.
About Dr. Vishal Parikh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1154664001
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
