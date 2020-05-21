Overview

Dr. Vishal Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.