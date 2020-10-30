Overview of Dr. Vishal Patel, MD

Dr. Vishal Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P. S. Medical College, India. and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Patel works at Reliance Primary & Urgent Care in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.