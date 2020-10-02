See All Cardiologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Vishal Patel, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vishal Patel, MD

Dr. Vishal Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ, Glendale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Solutions
    13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
  2. 2
    Cardiac Solutions
    13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Cardiac Solutions
    13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Glendale
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
  5. 5
    Cardiac Solutions
    14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 02, 2020
    First impressions of the Cardiac Solutions office I visited held true throughout the visit. Very efficient and professional staff but also very caring. My visit with Dr. Patel was on time, even though it was an afternoon appointment. He clearly had gone through my records from my out of state Cardiologists prior to my appointment, was thorough in his exam, explaining very carefully my diagnosis and treatment. I did not feel rushed at all and was completely satisfied with and confident in my care. Great Doc!
    JG — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Vishal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437147477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lankenau Hospital
    Residency
    • Episcopal Hospital Temple University
    Internship
    • Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    • Mysore Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vishal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

