Overview

Dr. Vishal Phakey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Phakey works at Jefferson Primary Care Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.