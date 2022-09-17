Dr. Vishal Sawhney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawhney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Sawhney, MD
Dr. Vishal Sawhney, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Sawhney works at
Neuropsych Center of Northeast Ohio, Inc1445 Harrison Ave NW Ste 101, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 994-0234
- Mercy Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Each visit explained past and next plan of treatment. Listened and assessed current Rx effectiveness. Checked in at home as to any changes, cared not about patient but also support person. Staff friendly and supportive. Communicated with oncologist and cardiologist as requested. Staff intern just as caring.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1164622247
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Akron General Medical Center
Dr. Sawhney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sawhney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sawhney works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawhney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawhney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawhney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.