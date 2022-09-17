Overview

Dr. Vishal Sawhney, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Sawhney works at Ohio Pulmonary & Sleep Physicians in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.