Dr. Vishal Sehgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishal Sehgal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vishal Sehgal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GAUHATI UNIVERSITY / GAUHATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Multi-Specialty Clinic13450 N Meridian St Ste 354, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 249-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sehgal?
Very good
About Dr. Vishal Sehgal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932270253
Education & Certifications
- GAUHATI UNIVERSITY / GAUHATI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sehgal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehgal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Dr. Sehgal has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.