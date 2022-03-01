See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Vishal Shah, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vishal Shah, MD

Dr. Vishal Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.

Dr. Shah works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    UT Physicians Women's Center - Sugar Land
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr. Shah has cared for my two daughters at different times for sports related injuries. He is extremely knowledgeable, patient, thorough, and provided top-notch care that allowed my girls to return to play as quickly as possible. I would without question return to Dr. Shah and refer him to friends and family. His staff is also professional, responsive, and timely.
    About Dr. Vishal Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134280126
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at Austin
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vishal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

