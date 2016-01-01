Dr. Vishal Thakral, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Vishal Thakral, DO
Dr. Vishal Thakral, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Thakral works at
Dr. Thakral's Office Locations
Health Link Medical Center-31125 S Beverly Dr Ste 720, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 929-9790
Westlake Village696 Hampshire Rd Ste 180, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 370-6877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicare
About Dr. Vishal Thakral, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Sports Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University Hosp
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Virginia Tech
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakral works at
Dr. Thakral has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakral.
