Dr. Vishal Thakral, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vishal Thakral, DO

Dr. Vishal Thakral, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Thakral works at Health Link Medical Center - Regenexx, Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, CA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thakral's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health Link Medical Center-3
    1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 720, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 929-9790
  2. 2
    Westlake Village
    696 Hampshire Rd Ste 180, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 370-6877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicare

    About Dr. Vishal Thakral, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619137544
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego Sports Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University Hosp
    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Virginia Tech
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
