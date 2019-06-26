Dr. Vishala Chindalore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chindalore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vishala Chindalore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vishala Chindalore, MD
Dr. Vishala Chindalore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chindalore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chindalore's Office Locations
-
1
Anniston Medical Clinic PC1010 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-5631
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chindalore?
Very good Dr. Has really help with my sickness
About Dr. Vishala Chindalore, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083635015
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chindalore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chindalore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chindalore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chindalore works at
Dr. Chindalore has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chindalore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Chindalore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chindalore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chindalore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chindalore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.