Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD
Overview of Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD
Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Kapur works at
Dr. Kapur's Office Locations
Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake
1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Sleep Medicine Center at Harborview
912 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
About Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD
Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
34 years of experience
English
NPI: 1447336169
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
U Rochester
Strong Meml Hosp/u Rochester
YALE UNIVERSITY
