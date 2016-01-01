Overview of Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD

Dr. Vishesh Kapur, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Kapur works at Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

